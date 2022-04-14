Greggs hits back at woman who says she was charged more for not speaking Welsh

Greggs has hit back at a customer who left a review online claiming she was charged more at a shop in north Wales because she did not speak Welsh.

Written as part of a two star review on the Tripadvisor website, 'Shena P' claimed she was charged extra for wanting to eat in the Bangor store, while regulars were not.

The post read: "My partner and I ordered a sausage roll, vanilla slice and tea to eat/drink inside.

"However, to our surprise, the young man who served told us there would be a 20p charge to sit inside."We have visited many Greggs shops in England and Scotland but never been charged to sit down.

"Is this something that is only done in North Wales - if so why? We noticed that all other customers that sat down around us were Welsh speaking and none were charged 20p to sit down. "

The review was written in 2019 Credit: Trip Advisor

But Greggs has since responded by confirming that each of their UK stores charge different prices for people wanting to eat on the premises.

A spokesperson continued: "We're legally obliged to include VAT for all for food eaten within our seating area.

"However, this isn't a one-off charge. This is per item, not per visit."So whether Shena ordered a sausage roll or a rhol selsig, she was charged per item and per store, not by the language she ordered in.