A dog that had been in a condition described by one vet as "the worst of a living dog he had seen" has been rehomed after suffering severe neglect from his previous owner.

Labrador-cross Finley had been brought to a vets' surgery by his owner, Samuel Matthew Hill, in a shockingly malnourished state.

Finley's companion, another Labrador-cross called Alexa, had to be put down after being "skeletally" thin and near death. Vets decided the best thing for Alexa was to put her to sleep.

Finley was malnourished and in a severe condition when he was brought to vets' attention Credit: Daily Post

Hill, 28, was prosecuted and pleaded guilty this week to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He suffered poor mental health and had brought the dogs himself to the charity, Caernarfon Magistrates Court heard.

He has been disqualified from keeping animals for an unlimited period.

Prosecutor Tudur Owen said Alexa was "skeletally thin" and "near death". She was still breathing although she was "unresponsive" and covered in urine and faeces.

Finley was said to have been close to losing his life Credit: Daily Post

Finley spent months at an RSPCA centre as he made his recovery.

RSPCA inspector Andy Broadbent said: "You wouldn't even recognise him now.

"It is remarkable that he pulled through so well. I'm delighted that he has had his happy ending with a new home.

"He is such a bouncy and happy dog - I struggled to get a good photo of him as he is so full of energy, which is just fantastic to see."

After being signed off by vets, Finley was rehomed at an undisclosed location.