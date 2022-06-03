Play Brightcove video

Footage of parked vehicles at Snowdonia over the Jubilee bank holiday

As crowds flock to Snowdonia for the Jubilee bank holiday, parking at the site has been labelled 'ridiculous' by one member of the public.

It's already been a busy bank holiday at the popular destination as footage from Thursday 4 June shows long queues of parked cars alongside the A5.

The video clip, filmed by Lucia Haf, was taken at around 2pm near Llyn Ogwen, between Bethesda and Capel Curig.

It shows the entire roadside filled with parked vehicles.

On previous occasions, lane closures helped with the parking issue, but this time cars were able to squeeze past.

In the past, cones have been placed in Snowdonia to prevent parking chaos over the holidays.

Lucia explained: "It's the same every bank holiday and nothing seems to get done about it. The authorities had all winter to sort something out but nothing's been done. It's just getting ridiculous now."

The road is a popular parking spot for walkers as, in addition to the lake itself, it leads to the Carneddau and Glyderau ranges, which are among the most popular ranges in Snowdonia.

In Easter 2021, traffic officers warned those visiting the beauty spot to "be considerate of others" when parking their car along the A5 at Llyn Ogwen.

It comes as highway bosses said they were keen to avoid chaos, seen at times throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, where beauty spot roads were filled by parked vehicles.