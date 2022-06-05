Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his fifties died in a motorbike accident near Tintern in Monmouthshire on Friday, June 3rd.

Officers attended the A466 collision, which involved a motorbike and a blue Volkswagen motor caravan around 1:10pm.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and confirmed that the rider of the motorbike had died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A466 between 12:40 am and 1:20pm to contact us."

You can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2200185356.