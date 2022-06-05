Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 to qualify for the 2022 UEFA World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Captain, Gareth Bale scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute, thanks to Dan James winning a free kick.

Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko tried to block the goal, but instead deflected it into his own net, giving Wales an early lead.

Manager, Rob Page was also given a yellow card early in the second half for protesting a decision by the referee.

The Wales men's team hosted Ukraine in Sunday night's qualifier, as the sides clashed in hopes of securing a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on Wednesday to book their final place.

Wales have failed to reach the first finals of the World Cup tournament since 1958.

While expressing sympathy for Ukrainians’ plight, Bale insisted before the match that securing Wales’ first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years was the only thing focusing Welsh minds.

Football has overtaken rugby as the number one sport in Wales according to new research.

For the first time recorded, football is now the number one sport in Wales in terms of interest and continues to be the number one sport in terms of participation for children and adults.