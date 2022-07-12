Shar-Peis Keeco and Lola have stolen the hearts of the staff at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

The sisters are around seven years old and now looking for their forever home together.

They arrived at the Hartridge Road centre with sore skin and hair loss after they were signed over to the RSPCA at the end of February.

Their previous owner was not able to cope with their specific needs, leaving them with very sore skin and a lot of fur-loss.

Both dogs were in a sorry state when they were handed over to the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

Hayley Moorey, the centre’s behaviour and welfare advisor, said: "Keeco and Lola have been on quite a long journey with us at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

"They have received around four months of treatment altogether. They both had severe alopecia, untreated sores, sore skin inside their folds and were scratching almost constantly and then making themselves bleed again.

"They were both put on Prednidale and treated with Malaseb baths, which started with every other day but is now twice a week.

"They saw the vet every other week during their treatment, so the vet could keep an eye on their progress. They were finally ready for rehoming in the middle of June, so it has been a long road for them.”

The duo are looking for a home together as they are very close and both have big characters.

"They are so loving and have such quirky personalities,” Hayley continued. "They love nothing more than giving and receiving cuddles from the staff.

"Keeco is more playful, whereas Lola likes a fuss and a head rub. They can be a little nervous of new people at first but once they get that bond they are super fun and affectionate.”

Keeco and Lola are looking for an adult-only home where they can go together as they are inseparable and are looking for owners who have had experience with the Shar-Pei breed.

They would also like to be the only pets in the home and have someone who is home most of the time.

If you are interested in adopting the sisters, you can apply online or speak to the centre directly.