The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after two cats from the same household in Abertillery died from poisoning, leaving their owners devastated.

Brother and sister Bonnie and Clyde died within days of each other after ingesting the poison.

Owner Michelle Young said her family had been left "heartbroken" by their tragic deaths at just seventeen months old.

Ms Young said: "We are absolutely devastated and can't believe this has happened", adding that the two cats were "part of the family".

Brother and sister Bonnie and Clyde were just seventeen months old. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

Bonnie was the first to become unwell, displaying symptoms of toxic ingestion, and a vet advised it was kinder to put her to sleep on 7th July.

Just three days later, Clyde was also put down after becoming unwell too.

This isn't the first time Ms Young's family has lost a cat to poisoning. Just last year their previous cat died in the same way.

The RSPCA have asked for any information on the incident and have urged people to be "vigilant and responsible" when storing chemicals and other dangerous substances.

'We don't know if this incident was deliberate or a tragic accident'

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said: "Our heart goes out to Michelle and her family for losing Bonnie and Clyde so suddenly and tragically. The vets are not able to say exactly what they may have come in contact with but the cats presented with symptoms most likely due to toxic ingestion.

"Following this incident we're reminding motorists to be careful and ensure chemicals like this are stored securely, and leaks from cars are addressed. If you have any hazardous materials in outbuildings please make sure they are locked away.

"We don't know if this incident was deliberate or a tragic accident - but responsible steps like this can help keep animals safe within any community.

"Anyone with information connected to this incident should contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

Owners are being warned to watch out for vomiting, seizures and a depressed or sleeping demeanour amongst other symptoms of poisoning.

Anyone who fears their cat may have been poisoned is advised to contact a vet immediately.