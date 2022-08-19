Play Brightcove video

Welsh Water expect the hosepipe ban, starting August 19, to last until we have "a good few weeks of rain"

A hosepipe ban in place in parts of west Wales is set to last "at least until well into September" according to Welsh Water.

The temporary restriction came into effect in Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire on Friday 19 August, in order to protect drinking water supply.

Managing Director at Welsh Water, Ian Christie, said there needs to be "substantial rainfall" before the ban is lifted.

It comes as a drought has been officially declared by Natural Resources Wales in south-western parts of the country, after the particularly dry weather.

Mr Christie said the Llys-y-Frân Reservoir in Pembrokeshire "is currently just over half full" and Welsh Water have to plan how to use this supply if we continue to have very little rainfall into the autumn.

"The ground is very dry," Mr Christie explained.

"So any rain we do get doesn't provide any benefit whatsoever to the reservoirs. We need that ground to become saturated, that saturated ground will then allow water to flow into the reservoir.

"So we need a good few weeks of rain before we can consider lifting the hosepipe ban.

"We expect the ban at least until well into September."

While the ban is in place, customers will not be able to use a hosepipe to carry out activities in and around their properties such as watering plants or filling paddling pools or hot tubs.

Llys-y-Frân in Pembrokeshire is only about half full, due to the dry weather. Credit: Welsh Water

The advice from Welsh Water to customers living in areas under the hosepipe ban is to abide by the rules, continue to report any water pipe leaks and only use the water you need.

Mr Christie added that reducing water usage was something everyone, whether they are affected by a hosepipe ban or not, should "think carefully... in times where we have very little rainfall".

Water reservoir levels in south-east Wales are also extremely low because of the dry weather but Welsh Water said there are currently no plans to introduce a hosepipe ban there yet.

The small amount of rainfall in recent days has helped slightly but Mr Christie said Welsh Water will be keeping an eye on the situation in the south-east.

Planning for the increased risk of drought in the future due to climate change, Mr Christie also said Welsh Water is working on making drinking water supply "more resilient".

Wales experienced its driest five-month period in the past 40 years between March and July 2022, with Pembrokeshire only seeing just over 60% of the expected rainfall in that timeframe.

July also saw the highest ever temperature recorded in Wales, 37.1°C in Hawarden, Flintshire.