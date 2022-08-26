Cardiff City will play Aston Villa in a memorial match for Peter Whittingham in November.

Peter, who played for both clubs during a career spanning more than fifteen years, died in March 2020 after suffering a head injury at a pub in Barry. A coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death.

The game will be played on 30th November, with tickets now on sale. All money raised at the match will go to the PW7 Foundation - a charity launched in Peter's honour on the day of the match to help disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Kicking off at 7:30 pm, the match will take place as both the Premier League and Championship take a break for the World Cup, acting as a competitive warm-up game to give managers Steve Morrison and Steven Gerrard a chance to keep their players in shape.

Peter Whittingham also made twenty one appearances for England age-group teams. Credit: Cardiff City

James Whittingham, Peter's brother said: “Following the untimely passing of Peter we, as his family, wanted to make sure that there was a legacy, in his name, that he would have been proud of. Not only to honour him, what he achieved and who he was, but also to provide his sons with a tangible legacy of their late father.

“We have selected three charities to support which were important to Peter in hislifetime, and his family in his passing. We hope through PW7 to create something that would have made Peter proud and that will live on in his name.

“The PW7 Foundation will formally launch with the Memorial Match."

He added: "We are hugely grateful to Cardiff City for their support and generosity of time, expertise, network, and services to get this match off the ground, and to Aston Villa foraccepting the match. We could not have asked for a more befitting opponent to launch the PW7 Foundation.”

Bluebirds Executive Director & CEO, Ken Choo, said: “It will undoubtedly be a very special and emotional day for us all."

During his career, Peter played for Cardiff City for ten years, having joined the club from Aston Villa in 2007.

The central midfielder player more than 450 times for the Bluebirds, scoring nearly a hundred goals.