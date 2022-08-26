Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales Cost of Living correspondent Carole Green

A teenager from Gwynedd has been forced to drop out of her A-levels in order to help make time for more work amid the cost of living crisis.

Energy regulator Ofgem announced on Friday that the energy price cap will increase by more than 80% to £3,549 from October 1.

The change will mean that householders on a typical default tariff will pay an extra £1,578 a year for their gas and electricity.

The increasing cost of bills has already forced many people into difficult decisions with reports of people leaving work as they are unable to make ends meet.

Now, as teenagers across Wales look set to return to schools and colleges from next week, some face difficult choices about whether they can afford to continue their education.

Beca has decided against studying A-levels

Beca Williams, from Deiniolen in Gwynedd, has decided against continuing to study her A-levels full time, opting instead to look for an apprenticeship in hospitality so she can earn and learn at the same time.

The 17-year-old cares for her younger sibling along with her older brother Gwion and her mum Delyth in their family home.

"I need to be able to provide for myself now instead of relying on other to provide for me," Beca told ITV News.

"It's hard for me to ask someone 'can I borrow this?' or 'can I borrow that?' because I know how hard it is at the moment for people just to fend for themselves let alone other people.

"Mum, dad, other family members, it's affecting everybody at the moment."

Play Brightcove video

Beca's brother has felt the pressure of having to help his family's finances since turning 18.

Beca's brother Gwion is also on the hunt for a second job as he keeps up with the cost of running a car, juggling volunteer work and duties at home.

The 18-year-old, who coaches basketball locally, said he has felt the pressure of having to help his family's finances since turning 18.

"There’s a lot of pressure now because I’m at the age of 18. I need to pay bills, I need to do more for myself basically," he said.

"I’ve got a job in Bethesda, I work there and I’m trying to get a second job so I can have money coming in to look after myself.

“I need my car to get to work and finding that money is pretty hard. My goal is just to get more money coming in, so I can help the family.

“With the financial situation in this house, me and Bec are working but we are trying to look after the whole family but mum does go through a lot of pressure.”

'Life is all about making memories and living, but you don’t get to do that any more'

Delyth relies on her children to help with caring duties for her youngest child.

The family are receiving support from the chairty Action for Carers, but mum Delyth Williams told ITV Cymru Wales price rises over the last year have made even doing the most basic of family things near impossible.

"I’ve not been able to do much with the kids over the summer," she said.

"Before we would have at leats a weekend away, but we’ve not been able to do that this summer.

“That’s what’s difficult. It’s all about making memories and living, but you don’t get to do that any more.

“We don’t have mains gas, so we can’t change companies for a better deal, we can’t join our gas and electric.

“It is really worrying going into winter, you have to have the heating on.”

Around 45 million people in the UK could be thrown into fuel poverty this winter, according to a study from the University of York.

Current predictions also forecast further rises in January and April next year.

Based on Wednesday’s gas prices, experts at consultancy Auxilione think the cap will reach £5,210 in January 2023 and £6,823 by April.

Then they predict it will fall, but only to £6,106 in July and £5,668 next October.