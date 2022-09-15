A 50-year-old man from Cwmbran has died following a "medical emergency" at a steelworks in Newport.

It happened at Tata Steel in Llanwern, Newport at around 3.50am on Wednesday.

Gwent Police say they are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and a report has been submitted for the coroner.Both the Wales Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The man's next of kin are aware and are receiving support from specialist police officers.

'Incredibly sad'

Tata Steel said it was "incredibly sad" that one of its workers had died and added that the "health and safety of our employees, contractor partners and visitors has always been, and will remain, our most important priority."A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to Queensway, Llanwern, Newport at around 3.50am on Wednesday September 14, following reports of a medical emergency. Personnel from the Wales Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended, and a Cwmbran man, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene."