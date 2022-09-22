A woman's body has been found in the grounds of Bangor Cathedral, police have said.The area has been cordoned off by North Wales Police while an investigation takes place. A spokesperson for the force said: "We received a call at 10.10am this morning reporting the discovery of the body of a woman in the grounds of Bangor Cathedral. Local officers are in attendance with colleagues from WAST (Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust)."The deceased's next of kin have been informed and the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious at this time."