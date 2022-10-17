A former church and vicarage in north Wales is up for sale - but comes with a unique set of rules for potential buyers.

The property, which is located near the Menai Strait in Y Felinheli, has been put on the market for £375,000, but buyers have been warned it cannot be used for any "immoral, sacrilegious, offensive or noisy purposes", nor "for the occult or psychic mediums".

Neither property is allowed to be used for the manufacture, distribution or sale of alcohol, nor for weddings or any religious use.

The contractual agreement will remain in place if the property is sold on again.

The Church also requires the buildings to lose their ecclesiastical names.

Given the buildings are not listing, the estate agents think it will be of interest to investors and could be suitable for commercial or residential development.

St Mary’s, which dates back to 1865, is built with Welsh stone and following further work in 1890, the property stretches around 2,500 square foot.

If the future buyer wants to remove certain fixtures from the buildings, including altars, bells and war memorials, they must be offered to the Church first.

A spokesperson for Jackson-Stops estate agents said: "The former vicarage and church of St Mary offers an exciting and unusual opportunity to acquire a substantial detached house and attractive church which could be suitable for a variety of different uses subject to the availability of planning permission."

The Church recommends potential buyers to consult Gwynedd Council's planning department directly if they want to make any changes.