Wales will wear the 'One Love' armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights at the World Cup in Qatar, regardless of any FIFA sanctions the team's boss has said.

Rob Page confirmed that the FAW, the staff and the players are "strong in their beliefs" and wouldn't change their stance in Qatar this winter.

The FAW have joined nine other European countries in support of the OneLove armband campaign against discrimination ahead of the tournament next month.

FIFA is still yet to confirm whether captains from the European nations will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at the tournament. Credit: PA

Rob Page told Sky Sports the captain "will be wearing the armband," irrespective of any FIFA sanctions that it may result in.

Homosexuality can be punishable by death and the promotion of same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar.

Wales will join England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland in joining the OneLove campaign.

Page said: "That's the message we want to portray, that's what we believe in, that's what we stand up for.

"We want to back our supporters with regards to that so we won't change our beliefs in that, absolutely."

The decision to wear the armband has split opinion online. Some people have praised the action, whilst some have pushed for more steps to be taken.

The Wales head coach highlighted that the decision to support the campaign was not just made by the FAW, but was supported from the staff to the players.

"That's the stance we make, it's from the staff, from the association... so that's the right thing to do and we're firmly strong in our beliefs," he said.

FIFA is yet to confirm whether captains from the European nations, will be officially permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.