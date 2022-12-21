A list of the most expensive streets to live on in Wales has been revealed by Halifax, with some house prices fetching £1.7 million.

Benar Headland in Pwllheli has been named as Wales's most expensive street to live on, with an average house price of £1,730,000.

In Wales's capital, Cardiff, the most expensive street is Westbourne Crescent with homes costing around £1,003,000, Halifax said.

In London, it found the priciest street is Phillimore Gardens in Kensington, with homes costing almost £24 million.

Here are the top five most expensive streets across Wales, with their average house prices:

1. Benar Headland, Pwllheli, LL53, £1,730,000

2. Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno, LL30, £1,219,000

3. Hanley Cwrt, Usk, NP15, £1,152,000

4. Forrest Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,092,000

5. St Marys Well Bay Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,085,000

Forrest Road, in Penarth has properties in the region of £1,092,000. Credit: Google Maps

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax said: "For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

"Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London's Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.

"That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK."

St Marys Well Bay Road in Penarth have a very scenic view with properties worth around £1,085,000. Credit: Google Maps

The most expensive streets from the list of England and Wales, which used Land Registry data:

1. Phillimore Gardens, London, W8, £23,802,000

2. Grosvenor Square, London, W1K, £23,549,000

3. Ilchester Place, London, W14, £17,678,000

4. Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X, £15,440,000

5. Clarendon Road, London, W11, £14,950,000

6. Ashburton Place, London, W1J, £14,732,000

7. Lansdowne Road, London, W11, £14,621,000

8. The Vale, London, SW3, £14,020,000

9. Knightsbridge, London, SW1X, £14,009,000

10. Chelsea Square, London, SW3, £13,231,000

