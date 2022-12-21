The most expensive streets to live in Wales revealed with house prices fetching £1.7 million
A list of the most expensive streets to live on in Wales has been revealed by Halifax, with some house prices fetching £1.7 million.
Benar Headland in Pwllheli has been named as Wales's most expensive street to live on, with an average house price of £1,730,000.
In Wales's capital, Cardiff, the most expensive street is Westbourne Crescent with homes costing around £1,003,000, Halifax said.
In London, it found the priciest street is Phillimore Gardens in Kensington, with homes costing almost £24 million.
Here are the top five most expensive streets across Wales, with their average house prices:
1. Benar Headland, Pwllheli, LL53, £1,730,000
2. Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno, LL30, £1,219,000
3. Hanley Cwrt, Usk, NP15, £1,152,000
4. Forrest Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,092,000
5. St Marys Well Bay Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,085,000
Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax said: "For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.
"Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London's Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.
"That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK."
The most expensive streets from the list of England and Wales, which used Land Registry data:
1. Phillimore Gardens, London, W8, £23,802,000
2. Grosvenor Square, London, W1K, £23,549,000
3. Ilchester Place, London, W14, £17,678,000
4. Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X, £15,440,000
5. Clarendon Road, London, W11, £14,950,000
6. Ashburton Place, London, W1J, £14,732,000
7. Lansdowne Road, London, W11, £14,621,000
8. The Vale, London, SW3, £14,020,000
9. Knightsbridge, London, SW1X, £14,009,000
10. Chelsea Square, London, SW3, £13,231,000
