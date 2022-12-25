The Archbishops of Wales have praised people's kindness and generosity in their first joint Christmas message.

The Most Reverend Andrew John, the Anglican Archbishop of Wales, and The Most Reverend Mark O’Toole, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff said they joined forces for their message to encourage people to come together this Christmas.

Both Archbishops are relatively new to their role with the Archbishop of Wales taking up office last December and the Archbishop of Cardiff installed in June 2022.

Their message praised the generosity of the people of Wales even when many across the country are experiencing hard times.

"Still, in these moments of difficulty and despair, there have been flickers of light in the darkness. The kindness of a neighbour continuing friendships that grew out of the pandemic, buying groceries for someone down the road.

"Millions of people honouring the memory of a self-less and dedicated Queen. Schools, churches and other community organisations welcoming refugees with open arms into their places of sanctuary.

"Here in Wales especially we want to be known as a place of sanctuary, a land of peace."

The Most Reverend Mark O’Toole was installed as Archbishop of Cardiff on 20 June 2022. Credit: PA Images

The pair hope their message will encourage people to return to the Church after Census figures reveal fewer people identify as Christian than a decade earlier.

"Why not come to Church this Christmas to place the Prince of Peace at the centre once more? A warm welcome - Croeso - awaits you. A Happy and Blessed Christmas to you all!"

'We're inviting people to come back to our churches'