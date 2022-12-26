Residents at the National Zoo of Wales - the Welsh Mountain Zoo - have indulged this Christmas, enjoying their favourite snacks and lots of festive treats.

The family of Goeldi’s Monkeys could be seen munching on waxworms from Christmas pudding themed enrichment balls.

Sumbe, the male snow leopard discovered a lost bag of Santa’s mail on his way to the north pole, filled with his favourite treats.

Asian Small-Clawed Otters enjoyed a winter treat-filled enrichment playtime. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

The mischievous mob of Meerkats enjoyed a bag full of Christmas Eve treats stuffed with a sumptuous snack of mealworms.

Flick and Harry, the Asian Small-Clawed Otters enjoyed a winter treat-filled enrichment playtime.

And the Giant African Land Snails enjoyed munching on Christmas Tree shaped sweet potato.

Giant African land snails enjoyed some Christmas tree-shaped treats. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

All of the animals enjoyed their own special taste of Christmas to help join in the festivities.

Charlotte Dykes, Welsh Mountain Zoo staff, said: “Of course Christmas is a very special time of year for everyone, and we wanted to make sure our animals enjoyed some festive fun especially just for them!

"Christmas day is the only day that the Zoo closes and we’re already back to normal opening hours with full tummies and plenty of Christmas cheer.”