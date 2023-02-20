Patients should expect "high levels of disruption" to the health service as more than half of ambulance workers go on strike, the Welsh Ambulance Service has warned.

It comes as thousands of ambulance workers take part in the biggest walkout across Wales after the GMB and UNITE unions rejected the latest Welsh Government pay offer.

In planning for the biggest walkout by ambulance workers, the health body has been working with the unions to distinguish how services will continue to run, albeit at reduced levels, on strike days.

During any strike action, emergency services are still available but everyone has been being urged to use the system "sensibly at this difficult time".

Members from UNITE will strike for three consecutive days from 00:01 on Monday February 20 with those from the GMB union walking out for 24 hours from the same time.

It's the largest day of industrial action across the ambulance service in Wales as previously both unions have only taken part in strikes on separate dates.

It comes as the unions rejected the latest Welsh Government pay offer. Credit: PA Images

Responding to strike action, the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We respect the decision of Trade Union members to strike and are working closely with colleagues to ensure that the impact on our patients is kept to a minimum and that we can continue to provide a safe service to the most acutely unwell patients across Wales."

As part of the advice, people are being asked to stock up on prescription medicines and only call 999 (or 111) if it's necessary.

Those needing urgent care are asked to contact their own GP during normal opening hours and to call 111 if it's only absolutely necessary with a likely "lengthy wait for your call". It's expressed that the NHS 111 Wales online website can offer healthcare advice and a symptom checkers that can help.

However, if someone is seriously ill or injured and there is a risk to life, people are told to seek emergency help as usual by calling 999 or attending A&E.

The service added: "By its nature, strike action means that fewer ambulance crews will be available. We will still respond to emergency calls, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life."

Patients are advised that any non-emergency patient transport for outpatient journeys that do not fall under exemptions will be cancelled. If patients cannot make their own arrangements to attend their appointment, the advice is to contact their healthcare provider to rearrange their appointment if required.

Services exempt from strike action include all renal dialysis patients, all oncology and related cancer care patients and end of life humanitarian journey (death imminent).

GMB's Welsh NHS lead thanked the Welsh Government for "actually entering into talks" but said the revised offer was just "too low" for members.

The Welsh Government said it was disappointed GMB has turned down the revised pay offer, equivalent to an extra 3% on top of the current 4.5% average salary increase, saying it was the best offer it could make. This would mean that members would be losing 1.5 per cent of their pay for next year's talks.

Those in a "life-threatening" situation should still seek emergency help as usual by calling 999 or attending A&E. Credit: PA Images

Around 1,500 ambulance workers across Wales have joined the mass strike with more than 11,000 in total taking part across the UK.

Responding to the pay offer, Nathan Holman, GMB Welsh NHS lead, explained: "This is a clear result and members have had their say on the offer. We thank Welsh Government for actually entering talks, but if this is their final offer it's too low for our members.

"Now more than ever, we need a UK wide solution to the scourge of low pay that has affected our NHS and ambulance services. The only person who can take responsibility for that is Steve Barclay and it's time for him to step up and talk pay now.

"Ambulance workers across England and Wales are waiting."

In a statement, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We are working with WAST to ensure life-saving and life-maintaining care is provided during the industrial action, patient safety is maintained and disruption is minimised.

"But it is vital that all of us to do all we can to minimise pressure on the ambulance service during the industrial action and consider carefully what activities we take part in. Anyone in immediate danger should call 999 and we encourage people to use the NHS 111 Wales website for health advice where there is no immediate threat to life, or speak to or visit a pharmacist, GP or minor injuries unit."