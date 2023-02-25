The big day has finally arrived as Wales prepare to host England in the Six Nations.

Any hopes of regaining the title have disappeared with three games still to play but as with any fixture against England there is a huge amount of pride at stake.

For a long time it looked like there may be no match at all as the threat of players going on strike hung over the fixture.

But following extensive negotiations between the Welsh Rugby Union and players over contract disputes, the match is still on, with an agreement reached on Wednesday.

Following negotiations, captain Ken Owens said on Friday it has been a couple of weeks he never wants to experience again.

He also said it is a "must win" game for Wales as they look to get back on track following a disappointing run of results.

Captain Ken Owens said it has been a difficult few weeks since the last match, against Scotland Credit: PA

Fans are flooding into Cardiff relieved the game is going ahead, as are the businesses serving them this weekend.

Turning to action on the pitch, Warren Gatland has made nine changes from last time out, with Dan Bigger and George North the big names left out.

Fly-half Bigger has been relegated to the bench, while North has not been in named in the 23.

There are big names back in the starting 15, though, with former captain Alun Wyn Jones amongst those who return.

In the forwards, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau also feature after being left out in Edinburgh, as do props Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

There are four changes amongst the backs too from the defeat against Scotland.

Leigh Halfpenny and Louis Rees-Zammit return from injury, while Owen Williams comes in for Bigger at No.10 and 20-year-old Mason Grady will make his debut in North’s place at outside centre.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones will return after being left out against Scotland Credit: PA

The changes follow defeats to Ireland and Scotland in Wales’ opening two games of this year’s tournament.

Following the 35-7 loss in Edinburgh captain Owens said the side would “put the graft in” ahead of today’s meeting with England.

Mr Gatland also admitted that a “lack of confidence” has played a role in the disappointing results so far.

But Wales will be hoping to right wrongs at the Principality Stadium this afternoon.

Last time out against England, Wales lost narrowly by 23 points to 19 under the leadership of Wayne Pivac, who was dismissed as coach just a few months ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the match on Saturday afternoon Credit: PA

There will be royalty in attendance at today’s match, with the Prince and Princess of Wales watching on.

Prince William is the patron of the WRU, while Kate is patron of England's Rugby Football Union.

Before kick-off, they will meet injured players being supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. The royal couple will open a new suite at the stadium for injured players and their families to use ahead of matches.

Twenty years on, Katherine Jenkins will give a special performance at the Principality Stadium this afternoon Credit: PA

And it will also be a special day for opera singer Katherine Jenkins. She will give a special performance later, marking her 20th anniversary of singing at the Principality Stadium.

Kick-off is at 4.45pm.

Wales' full team:

Leigh Halfpenny; Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Louis Rees-Zammit; Owen Williams, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens (C), Tomas Francis; Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones; Christ Tshiunza, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Bradley Roberts, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Nick Tompkins

England's full team:

Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Anthony Watson, Owen Farrell, Jack van Poortvliet, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt.

Reps: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell

