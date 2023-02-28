Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales reporter Issa Farfour went along to see the mural for himself

Students at the school where Wales' first black headteacher used to work have spoken of their pride in honouring "one of the greatest people in our school ever" with a giant mural.

Betty Campbell, who was the headteacher at Mount Stuart Primary School in the Butetown area of Cardiff in 1970s, was a pioneer for teaching black history and culture.

She also helped to found Black History Month and was awarded an MBE in 2003 for her services to education and community life.

Speaking about the new mural, one student said: "I feel very inspired by it, I feel like it just brings a lot of inspiration to the school.""When the students look up, they can look up to her and say something to themselves, and just feel inspired to do something great in their life."

Headteacher Helen Borley said Ms Campbell's legacy is "really important," not just to the school but nationally too.

Betty Campbell won a public vote to become Wales’ first statue of a notable Welsh woman "forgotten to history". Credit: ITV Wales

"She was Butetown born and bred, served and loved this community, and was loved by this community," Ms Borely said."She faced all sorts of hurdles and prejudice and racism growing up, and she achieved hugely, not just here in Butetown but nationally and internationally recognised for the work that she did."One student explained that the idea for the mural was driven by the students themselves.

They said: "We went to go and sing by the Betty Campbell statue in town, and we thought, 'Why don't we have one in our school because she used to teach in our school?'

"So then we came up with a presentation to show the Chair of Governors, and he said, 'I can make this happen.'"

Betty Campbell was awarded an MBE for her services to education

The student continued: "I feel really, really happy, and I feel like we've achieved something really big. No other school has had this opportunity to be able to have a picture like this, so I feel really happy and inspired."Following her death in 2017 at the age of 82, Betty made further history when a statue erected in Cardiff made it the first named and non-fictionalised monument of a woman in an outdoor public space in Wales.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know