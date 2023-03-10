Play Brightcove video

This was how parts of the north looked on Thursday

Warnings for snow and ice remain in force across large parts of the country as 20cm of snow fell in Capel Curig in Conwy, overnight.

Thousands of young people are waking up to another day off as hundreds of schools, mainly in the north, are shut because of the conditions.

An amber warning for snow expires at 9am today, Friday 10 March but a yellow warning remains in place until 2pm.

Council workers across the country have been working through the night to salt roads.

In Flintshire, all schools will be closed throughout today, Friday 10 March.

Several main roads across the north have either been closed or blocked, causing disruption to drivers and public transport.

Traffic Wales has been urging drivers to "take extra care" when making journeys.

It said: "Extremely difficult driving conditions this morning [Friday 10 March] across North and Mid Wales especially in the North East."

On Thursday, almost every school was closed in Flintshire, Wrexham and Gwynedd following heavy flurries overnight with around 350 closed across Wales.

Several roads were impassable and the snow caused trains to be cancelled on the Heart of Wales Line between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...