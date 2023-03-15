Two street signs have been erected with a spelling error - despite the road being named after one of Wales' best known politicians.

New street signs at The Mill estate, in Canton, Cardiff, which is named after the late former First Minister, Rhodri Morgan, have been incorrectly spelled on its road signs.

'Rodri Morgan Way' has been misspelled, with another sign also bearing the error along the road.

Late Rhodri Morgan was Wales' longest serving First Minister. Credit: PA

Rhodri Morgan died in 2017 and was Wales' second First Minister.

As it stands, the former Welsh Labour politician is also the country's longest serving First Minister, being in the role from 2000-2009.

Before his time in the Senedd, he was also an MP, representing Cardiff West from 1987-2001.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...