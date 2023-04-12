Play Brightcove video

Dramatic dashcam footage shows moment allegedly stolen police car crashes into field (Credit Karl Johnson)

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing a police car while intoxicated.

Dashcam footage shows the 19-year-old man speeding around a corner on a narrow country lane before driving over a hedge and into a field.

Gwent Police said it received several reports of another car being driven dangerously in the Graig-y-Rhacca area of Caerphilly on Saturday 8 April.

Officers said when they found the car and chased the driver on foot, the passenger made off with the police vehicle.

The 19-year-old drove around four miles east while being chased by police before crashing into a field in Draethen at around 5pm.

'A close call'

Karl Johnson, who captured the dashcam footage, described the moment he came across the police chase.

He said: "We were driving through the lane and I'd decided not to speed up knowing there was a one-vehicle bridge approaching.

"As we came to the corner a police vehicle was in the middle of the road.

"As the police vehicle swerved it lost control and disappeared through the hedge. It was a close call."

The 19-year-old has since been charged for several including car theft, dangerous driving, drink or drug-driving, assault and criminal damage, and is being held in custody.

A 22-year-old man has also been arrested and charged with dangerous driving, drug-driving, failing to stop for police, criminal damage and racially or religiously aggravated harassment. He has since been released on conditional bail.