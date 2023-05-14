A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 44-year-old woman.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sandalwood Court, Newport at around 11.30am on Friday after a woman was found unresponsive in a property.

She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Gwent police said the woman's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 25-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The force said it is not looking for anyone else at this time in connection with the alleged murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or information, then please do stop and talk with us.

"Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300153148 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

He added: "We will be making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedures.”

