Emergency services have been dealing with two mountain fires in Rhondda Cynon Taf, with each one spreading across eight hectares - the size of nearly 20 football pitches.

The first fire was on the mountainside above Danylan Road, Maes y coed, in Pontypridd, while the second occurred above Kimberley Way in Porth.

Crews from Pontypridd, Tonypandy and Caerphilly were sent to the fire on Danylan Road, which has now been extinguished.

South Wales Fire & Rescue were still in attendance at the incident in Porth on Saturday (20 May) evening. Crews from Ferndale, Whitchurch, Gilfach Goch, Aberdare and Tonypandy were sent to the scene.

The fire service confirmed around 16 hectares of grassland had been destroyed across both incidents.