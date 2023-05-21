A total of 17 grass fires were tackled in large parts of Wales yesterday as the dry settled weather continues.

In Rhondda Cynon Taf, a fire on a mountainside in Porth "severely destroyed" around 80 hectares, the equivalent of more than 100 football pitches.

Crews from Ferndale, Whitchurch, Gilfach Goch, Aberdare and Tonypandy attended.

Another above Danylan Road, Maesycoed, in Pontypridd, destroyed around eight hectares, the fire service told ITV News.

A total of 17 grass fires were dealt with by crews in south, mid and west Wales on Saturday. Credit: Ellie Collins-Prinsep

The official cause of the two fires is not yet known but the fire service said both are "deemed" to have been started deliberately.

A total of 17 grass fires were dealt with by South Wales Fire and Rescue along with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday 20 May.

In north Wales, crews are currently dealing with a large blaze on land near Dolgellau and Machynlleth.

