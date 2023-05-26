Gwent police are searching for the rider of a motorbike after reportedly leaving the scene following a crash with a cyclist.

It happened around 3:45pm on Thursday 25 May on the road between Tredegar and Abertysswg.

The rider of the bicycle, a 48 year old woman is in hospital with serious injuries.

A 17 year old boy, believed to have been a pillion passenger on the motorbike is also in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Officers say the motorbike is believed to be a dark in colour with yellow and orange details.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police says they're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using the road between Tredegar and Abertysswg, between 3pm and 4pm to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...