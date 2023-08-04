The company of famous Welsh fashion designer Julien Macdonald has gone into liquidation.

Merthyr Tydfil born Macdonald has created clothing worn by Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Lopez, and worked with brands such as Chanel and Givenchy.

All employees who worked for the Welsh fashion house have been sacked and liquidators are selling the stock.

The business first got into difficulty during the Covid pandemic and lost a significant amount of revenue after the collapse of Debenhams, according to liquidators FTS Recovery.

“Due to the loss and under performance of several key contracts, including its main UK retail licensee, along with a previously growing licensee based in the United States, which severely impacted cashflow, the company is now in liquidation.

“The cashflow issues were compounded by general inflationary costs, which impacted on all aspects of the business", said Alan Coleman, director of FTS Recovery.

Julien Macdonald greets Queen Camilla who attended his fashion show as Duchess of Cornwall in 2018 for National Osteoporosis Society. Credit: PA Images

Who is Julien Macdonald?

Famous across the world, the so-called fashion king was brought up in Merthyr Tydfil, attending Cyfarthfa High School.

He is said to have taken an interest in design after learning knitting from his mother.

He studied textiles at the University of Brighton and then became a student at the Royal College of Art in London.

After he graduated, he was appointed by Karl Lagerfield to head of knitwear at Chanel, who he saw as his mentor.

Mr Macdonald launched his own label in 1997, and went on to receive many accolades, including British Designer of the Year in 2001 and an OBE for services to the fashion industry in 2004.

Julian Macdonald reveals the Team Wales formal wear for the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony. Credit: Commonwealth Games Wales

Over the years he has dressed many celebrities including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Scherzinger.

In 2022, he designed Team Wales' opening ceremony outfits for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

