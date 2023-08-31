Play Brightcove video

The Mayor of Barmouth spoke to ITV News Wales about the upcoming closure

Rail passengers in Gwynedd are facing a major diversion as work is set to close a line for three months.

People in Barmouth will mostly be affected as the Cambrian Coast line closes for renovation works on Barmouth Bridge.

Buses will replace trains between Machynlleth and Pwllheli, starting at 22:40 tomorrow, Friday 1 September until the end of the day on Friday 1 December.

There will also be no direct train from Cardiff to Holyhead for nine days, starting next month.

Cllr Owain Pritchard, Mayor of Barmouth, was speaking to ITV News Wales about the upcoming closure.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has confirmed to ITV News Wales that the closures are because of engineering work carried out by Network Rail.

Which rail lines are affected?

Hereford and Shrewsbury

Llanwrtyd / Llandrindod and Shrewsbury

Replacement buses will run instead, TfW said.

Trains that usually run between Cardiff Central and Holyhead will run between Shrewsbury and Holyhead only.

The Mayor of Barmouth, Cllr Owain Pritchard, told ITV News Wales that closing the bridge has a "sizeable impact" because of the important and impact of the railway.

Cllr Pritchard added: "We understand the importance of the bridge and the investment Network Rail is putting in place will secure its future."

Passengers are being urged to check the rail operator's website or National Rail's journey planner before travelling.

