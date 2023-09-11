Play Brightcove video

Emma Whitfield lost her son, Jack, in November 2021 when he was attacked by a friend's dog.

The mother of a boy who was mauled to death by a dog says a ban on American XL bully dog will save lives.

Emma Whitfield's son Jack was 10 years old when an XL bully, called 'Beast', attacked and killed him at a friend's house in Caerphilly in 2021.

In response to fresh calls to ban the breed, she criticised the government for inaction.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Emma hit out at the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, saying: "Where were you when my son was killed? Where were you when other innocent people were killed?

"Where were you when I was at Parliament asking for change? Nowhere."

Emma wants the laws to be changed to ban the breed and tougher prison sentences for owners whose dogs attack people.

Speaking to ITV News, Emma said: "I don't see why it can still happen and nothing is being done.

"If Jack was attacked by a Jack Russell or a small dog, I can guarantee you he'd be next to me. These XL bullies have got the power to kill, a lot of dogs don't have that."

There have been fresh calls for a ban after footage was shared online this weekend of a girl, 11, and two men being attacked by an American XL bully in Birmingham.

The dog was being walked by its owner when it came loose and bit the girl as she walked past.

Two men intervened but were chased and bitten, leaving injuries on their shoulders and arms. They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A video of the incident has since gone viral online, prompting the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, to post: "This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children. "We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

ITV Cymru Wales has asked the Home Office for a response to Ms Whitfield's criticism.

Flowers were laid near the home where Jack Lis was killed in November 2021.

On watching the video Emma Whitfield said: "you see the fear in them and you put that into the fear that Jack felt.

"That can't keep happening, it really can't, we've got to stop it. And if it means banning the breed for now and then looking at proper legislation around tackling the bigger picture, then so be it."

Speaking at a press conference today (Monday), the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, said the UK government were already too late in taking to outlaw the breed.

He said: "Some people will remember that a 10 year old child died in Caerphilly back in 2021. We wrote to the UK government then urging them to strengthen the protections in law against what we had seen.

"The Dangerous Dogs Act is non-devolved, it's in the hands of the UK government. I think they should've acted already and I certainly think they need to act now."

Yvette Cooper, Shadow Home Secretary, said: "We need stronger action, that means not just on these most dangerous dogs but also looking at the whole legislation.

"Labour's called for a review of the whole legislation because I think it's not been working strongly enough to protect our children."

There are currently four banned breeds of dog in the UK: the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino and fila Brasileiro.

It is also against the law to have a dog that is dangerously out of control, which can be punished by prison sentences and unlimited fines.

The American XL bully is closely related to the pit bull terrier, but is not subject to any legal restrictions.

