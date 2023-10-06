Two dogs have been seized from a property in Caerphilly after being 'dangerously out of control'.

A 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries trying to separate the dogs at a property on Nantgarw Road on Thursday afternoon, but did not require medical attention.

The animals, reported to be an XL bully and an Alaskan Malamute were removed on the afternoon of 5 October after reports of fighting.

An American bully XL.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of two dogs fighting in a property on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly at around 5.50pm on Thursday October 5.

"The fight reportedly involved a XL bully and an Alaskan Malamute. Both dogs were seized for being dangerously out of control in a private place.

"A 29-year-old man received minor injuries while trying to separate the dogs. He did not require medical attention."

It comes a week after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to ban XL bully dogs 'before the end of the year'.

In an interview with ITV, the prime minister said the breed of dogs "pose a danger to communities and to public safety".

He added that the government was bringing together experts from the sector and the police, to figure out how to define the breed."

Mr Sunak said "before the end of the year we'll have new laws in place."

