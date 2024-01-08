Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to Wrexham in a speech whilst celebrating the success of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary at the Emmy Awards.

The Marvel actor posted a video on social media announcing "Wrexham, we love you".

Dressed as the superhero Deadpool, he added, "Thank you for letting us tell your story. Cymru am Byth, b*****s."

The Disney+ documentary won five awards at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, 7 January.

This X post contains strong language.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club in 2020. At first, it was considered by many to be a publicity stunt, but they have been praised for engaging with players and supporters alike.

The documentary tells the inside story of the Hollywood stars' ownership journey and the progress of Wrexham AFC.

'Welcome to Wrexham' was among other winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, including 'The Last of Us' and 'The Bear'. It made it to the top spot in categories including "unstructured reality programme".

Reynolds posted on X, formally known as Twitter, celebrating the wins.

Rob McElhenney starts the short video, by saying, "Wow, an Emmy, what an incredible honour. There are so many people to thank, I've been waiting for this moment for 16 years...".

Since their takeover, Hollywood stars have often been spotted watching Wrexham playing at the Racecourse. Credit: X (formally, Twitter)

He is then cut off by his fellow owner, Reynolds, dressed as his Marvel character. 'Deadpool' goes on to thank Wrexham for allowing them to tell the club's story.

He then proudly announces, "Cymru am Byth, b*****s.".

It's expected that season three of the hit documentary series will hit screens sometime in 2024.

