Walk along Cardiff’s Westgate Street and you probably won't take any notice of the concrete multi-story car park that stands opposite the Principality Stadium.

But t he site was once home to one of the city’s most impressive buildings.

The old f ire station on Westgate Street was the jewel in the crown of the city’s historic architecture.

Completed in 1917, the six-storey building was defined by its lofty engine bays and steeply-pitched tile roof.

The station was one of the most recognisable landmarks in the centre of Cardiff.

It was crowned by an imposing watch tower, designed to provide a vantage point to spot fires across the city.

Above the station were 30 flats to accommodate families of the firemen. Some of those families lived there for many years.

After dominating the city centre for more than half a century, it finally closed its doors in 1973. The building had never been granted listed status and it was eventually demolished.

Cardiff Central’s fire station now stands on Adams Street, opposite the prison.

Its predecessor, an elegant Edwardian landmark, is now an unassuming car park.

