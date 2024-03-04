Lee Waters MS, the Minister who was instrumental in implementing Wales' controversial 20mph policy, has confirmed that he is to step down from his transport position.

Mr Waters announced on X that he will be deleting his account when he "leaves his transport role in a fortnight."

He has been the Welsh Government's Minister for Climate Change since 2021, introducing controversial policies including, putting a pause on road building, and the introduction of 20mph on many roads across the country.

The move last year meant Wales became the first UK nation to decrease the default speed limit to 20mph.

More to follow...

