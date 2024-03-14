Proposals for new train services that connects London to north Wales have been announced.

Train and rail infrastructure supplier Alstom said it plans to offer passengers new direct links, quicker journeys and "more competitive fares".

It has been 13 years since train company Wrexham & Shropshire – which operated between London Marylebone and Wrexham via Shrewsbury – came to a halt due to losses.

That train company itself had started after a 40-year hiatus for direct trains between Wrexham and London.

When could the new service start?

The proposed service - known as 'Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR), is expected to run from 2025 between London Euston and Wrexham up to five times per day in both directions.

It comes as Avanti West Coast will be withdrawing its current daily return service between London Euston and Shrewsbury in June.

What will the route be?

Trains would call at Wrexham, Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton, Milton Keynes and when a new station opens, Darlaston.

The line is expected to dramatically reduce travel times.

Avanti West Coast will be withdrawing its current daily return service between London Euston and Shrewsbury in June. Credit: PA Images

Rail minister Hew Merriman said: "These exciting proposals could see better connections for communities across north Wales and the Midlands, including direct services to London from Shrewsbury, Telford and Wrexham.

"Competition delivers choice for passengers and drives up standards, which is why we continue to work with industry to help make the most of open access rail."

Most train operators in England are paid a management fee, with the UK Government holding responsibility for costs and revenue.

Train and rail infrastructure supplier Alstom said it will offer passengers new direct links, quicker journeys and "more competitive fares". Credit: PA Images

However, ScotRail and Transport for Wales Rail are under public ownership.

Alstom is the largest private rail operator in North America but if its WSMR plans get the go ahead it will be the first time it has run services in the UK.

The company’s managing director in the UK and Ireland, Nick Crossfield, said: “Alstom is also committed to embedding sustainability into every element of our organisation, and WSMR will help drive a modal shift from road to rail by offering a greener alternative for travellers across England and Wales.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...