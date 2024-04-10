Muslims across Wales are celebrating Eid as Ramadan comes to an end.

Eid al-Fitr, meaning festival of the breaking of the fast, is celebrated at the end of Ramadan - when many Muslims fast.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is during this month that Muslims believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Hundreds of people gathered at Sophia Garden Cricket Ground for prayer Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

During this month, Muslims are required to fast, give to charity, show kindness and patience and to strengthen their relationship with God.

Celebrations are taking place across Wales, including in Cardiff where prayers, singing, games, and other activities have been happening in Sophia Gardens.

Sameer Alyas was among the team that organised the event with Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, where the event was held. Speaking to ITV Wales, he said: "We expected 300-350 but we got at least 600-700 turning out today, so it's been a successful event."

Sameer Alyas was among the team that organised the event Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"It's a big event for us and this is our first official prayer we've done in such a big venue, on such a big scale. Hopefully, in the future it will help us build relations with Glamorgan Cricket and the local community."

People of all ages gathered at the cricket ground to take part in prayers and activities.

"It's a day to celebrate with family, to receive gifts and just share the day with loved ones," said Joudy Al-Mouselli who attended the event. "It's really exciting [to be here]. The UK is doing a good job with Eid prayers."

Joudy Al-Mouselli was among the attendees at the event Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Speaking to ITV Wales, one man celebrating with his family said: "I'm super excited, I'm over the moon - my kids around me, my wife with me.

"I've been waiting for it for nearly a year. That year, I felt a bit lonely because I don't have family around me, but today when we came here to celebrate Eid with other Muslim brothers and sisters, I felt I had a huge community with me, so I'm over the moon."

