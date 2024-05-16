End of an era for Merthyr Tydfil as Hoover say they're leaving for good

Hoover has announced it is withdrawing its last operations from Merthyr Tydfil, marking the end of an era for the town.

Hundreds of jobs were lost when the washing machine factory closed its doors in 2009 after 61 years, with part of the iconic site still used for distribution.

However, now Hoover owners Haier have announced they are pulling its workforce from the town completely.

At one point, the Hoover factory was one of the largest employers in Wales, employing as many as 5,000 staff in the 1970s.

The complete withdrawal of the company from the town has been described as an "end of an era".

In a letter to Gerald Jones MP and Dawn Bowden MS, the huge firm confirmed it announced the plans at the start of May 2024 and 45 warehouse jobs would be lost at the site.

They said they are selling their finished goods national distribution centre and that it will close over the next 12 to 18 months.

King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, visiting the Hoover factory in Merthyr. Credit: Media Wales

The remaining staff at the site will be offered to transfer to the company's site in Rugby, Warwickshire, with owners saying they will be exploring other opportunities for staff. They acknowledged that the decision "was not made lightly, particularly given Hoover's long term connection with Merthyr".

The letter read: "Last week we announced the difficult decision that we are close to selling our finished goods national distribution centre located in Merthyr Tydfil.

"This decision was not made lightly, particularly given Hoover's long term connection with Merthyr. However, economic realities have now necessitated a comprehensive review of market conditions and our operations.

"A final agreement to sell the land and leave the site is unlikely to be completed for between 12 and 18 months.

"We are proposing that in the future we will be outsourcing our warehouse operations to third party provider GXO Logistics UK & Ireland, at a distribution centre in the Rugby area.

"At Hoover, the wellbeing of our colleagues and the success of our business are top priorities. We understand the uncertainty this decision will create for our 45 warehouse colleagues and the local community and we are committed to managing this transition with the utmost care and consideration."

By 1995 Hoover was sold to the Candy Group, which invested £40m in their plants in Merthyr and Cambuslang, Scotland. Credit: PA Images

Owners said their priority now would be to support affected colleagues and those who do choose to transfer to Rugby will have their continuous service protected.

It continued: "Our primary focus now is supporting affected colleagues through this transition. Colleagues who are primarily involved in warehouse operations will have the opportunity to transfer to Rugby and will have their continuous employment and contractual rights protected.

"In addition to the opportunities at Rugby, we will explore any other available alternative employment opportunities within Hoover for our warehouse operations colleagues.

"We are committed to providing as much support as possible to our colleagues during the consultation period and over the next 12 to 18-month proposed closure programme.

"We are sorry to be ending our long-held presence in Merthyr Tydfil which has played such an important part of the brand's development and will always remain a significant part of Hoover's history."

By 1995 Hoover was sold to the Candy Group, which invested £40million in their plants in Merthyr and Cambuslang, Scotland, making it the fourth largest producer of washing

machines, refrigerators and similar products in Europe. Hoover was acquired by Haier in 2019.

The complete withdrawal of the company from the town has been described as an "end of an era". Credit: Media Wales

Gerald Jones MP shared the letter on social media, adding: "This is the end of an era: Hoover's plan to leave Merthyr Tydfil. It’s incredibly sad that the 45 remaining jobs will leave the town, and I’m working with trade unions to ensure staff are supported through this time of change."

Dawn Bowden MS said: "Our immediate focus is supporting affected staff through this time of change."

Merthyr Tydfil Council Leader, Cllr Geraint Thomas, said: "The news of the closure of the Hoover site in Merthyr Tydfil signifies the end of an era for our town.

"The firm has employed thousands of our residents over the years and brought with it much needed industry after the Second World War.

"Whilst we understand staff will have the opportunity to relocate to an alternative site in Rugby, we will work to support those who choose to stay in Merthyr Tydfil through our many employability training and support schemes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...