The 100-year-old petition inspiring this year's Urdd Peace Message

Play Brightcove video

This year's Peace and Goodwill Message from the Urdd has been inspired by a petition from 100 years ago.

The Welsh Women’s Peace Petition of 1923-1924 was signed by 400,000 women across Wales and is said to be seven miles in length.

In this year's message, the children state "the challenge of our century’s next chapter" is the continuing need to advocate for peace and putting an end to atrocities, wars and violence.

The Urdd has spread its Peace and Goodwill Message every year since 1922 with the young people of Wales throwing a spotlight on themes that are important to them while sharing a message of peace with the world.

Shared every year in May, it was initially spread through Morse code before moving onto an audio format through radio broadcasts and now is posted to social media.

Shatw Ali, one of the young women who contributed to the message, said: "Peace is a place where parents don’t have to worry about how to feed their children, where children can watch fireworks instead of watching bombs fall from the sky.

"It might seem impossible to find a place like that on this planet but if you look carefully, you’ll find it, just like how I found Wales. A land, an oasis of serenity amidst the chaotic world."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...