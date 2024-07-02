Welsh zoo welcomes 'incredibly rare' snow leopard cub

Play Brightcove video

The Welsh Mountain Zoo has welcomed an "incredibly rare" snow leopard cub which is the first to be born on the site for a decade.

The young cub, as yet unnamed or unsexed, was born on 12 June to mum Padme and dad Sumbe.

Found in the mountains of Central Asia, the Snow Leopard Trust says scientists estimate there could be fewer then 4,000 of the endangered big cat in the wild.

The snow leopard faces several threats to extinction including poaching, mining and climate change.

Chris Mitchell, CEO at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, said: “The Welsh Mountain Zoo has a rich history with snow leopards and it’s wonderful to welcome the arrival of this beautiful and special cub.

"The snow leopard is classed as vulnerable in the wild and so breeding in managed zoo settings in conjunction with the zoo’s annual commitment to support the Snow Leopard Trust is essential if we are to safeguard the future conservation of this amazing animal.”

Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Since 2017, more than £10,000 had been donated to the Snow Leopard Trust from the Welsh Mountain Zoo through guest donations and direct contributions.

The Snow Leopard Trust operates in China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Pakistan, which are homes to 75% of the world’s population of wild snow leopards.

Mr Mitchell said: "Our unique Silk Road habitat was built with meticulous attention to detail in terms of the environment we aimed to recreate; replicating the landscapes of mountain ranges where snow leopards naturally roam.

"Sumbe and Padme are the most recent Ex Situ Programme pairing that we have at the zoo, with programmes such as these important to ensuring healthy populations of vulnerable and endangered species are maintained.

"We had hoped that our breeding pair would find comfort and familiarity in their new home with potential to breed – and they did just that!

“The viewing window to the visible indoor habitat will be opened from Monday 1 July where visitors may enjoy a glimpse of Padme and her cub if they are ready to begin to move around.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors who are able to share in this rare opportunity with us.”

