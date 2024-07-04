One of Port Talbot's blast furnaces is expected to produce its final iron today as Tata Steel presses ahead with plans to decarbonise the steelworks.

People living nearby have been warned to expect plumes of steam and whoosing noises from Blast Furnace 5 as the winding down process is carried out.

The second, Blast Furnace 4, is due to shut at the end of September. The Morfa Coke Ovens were decommissioned in March after concerns about the deteriorating conditions.

The steel giant has said the restructuring proposals are necessary to stem financial loses of up to £1 million a day.

It is expected nearly 3000 people will lose their jobs when Blast Furnace 4 shuts and the heavy-end assests are wound down later this year.

Tata Steel says it is investing £1.25 billion and is committed to building an electric arc furnace as part of a transition to low-CO2 steelmaking.

Consultations between the unions and the steel company are ongoing.