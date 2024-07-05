Welsh secretary David TC Davies has lost his seat in Monmouthshire.

The Tory minister had admitted early on in the count that he did not see himself back in Parliament following the results.

Catherine Fookes won the seat for Labour.

Mr Davies had served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and had been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022.

He is the first Welsh secretary to ever lose his seat while in the role.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said the Tories have “let a lot of people down” and taken voters for granted.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the member of Senedd said: “Let’s be frank: We’ve let a lot of people down.

“In Wales, the Welsh Conservatives have a solid record in our communities at all levels of government, from local government to the Senedd, to Parliament.

“And we’re going to take the lead in rebuilding our party in the run-up to 2026. Step one: Stop taking lifelong Conservative voters for granted.”

Labour, Catherine Fookes: 21,010

Conservative, David TC Davies: 17,672

Reform UK, Max Windsor-Pelow: 5,438

Green Party, Ian Chandler: 2,357

Liberal Democrats, Bill Powell: 2,279

Plaid Cymru, Ioan Bellin: 1,273

Independent, Owen Lewis: 457

True & Fair Party, June Davies: 255

Heritage Party, Emma Meredith: 103

Majority: 3,338 (6.6%)Turnout: 68%

