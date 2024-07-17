'Callous' driver left girlfriend to die in road after crashing car

Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage released by police shows the car being driven in the moments before the crash and Cameron Jones fleeing the scene.

A disqualified driver fled the scene of a car crash in which his girlfriend was fatally injured and later tried to blame her for the crash.

Cameron Jones, 30, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and disqualified from driving for 10 years for causing the death of passenger Demi Mabbitt.

He was driving an Audi S3 along the residential area of Swansea Road in Merthyr Tydfil on April 5 at motorway speeds before it crashed into a wall, leaving 25-year-old passenger Demi Mabbitt, from Aberfan, lying injured in the road.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing Jones say "I need to get the guy who was driving the car" and "my missus just crashed the car".

Ms Mabbitt died as a result of her extensive injuries a week later on 12 April.

Demi Mabbitt, who was described as a 'wonderful' woman by her family, died of her injuries after the crash. Credit: South Wales Police

Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil, fled the scene and avoided arrest for three weeks, with police launching a manhunt to try and find him.

He eventually surrendered himself at a police station on 28 April.

He answered no comment during a police interview, but admitted he was the driver.

The prosecution case included CCTV footage showing the vehicle being driven by Jones and him fleeing the scene, while DNA evidence from the car corroborated Jones as being the driver.

Jones had been significantly exceeding the speed limit.

It was thought that due to his excessive speed, the wet road conditions and insufficient tread on the rear tyres, the car aquaplaned and crashed into a boundary wall.

At a court hearing in May, he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving; causing death by driving whilst uninsured; causing death by driving whilst disqualified; failing to stop after a road accident; and failing to report it.

He was jailed at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday, 17 July.

Cameron Jones was jailed for causing the death of Demi Mabbitt. Credit: PA Images

Detective Sergeant Debbie Hobrough, of South Wales Police, said: "Demi Mabbitt lay dying on the side of the road when Jones callously fled from the scene of the crash without trying to help her.

"The tragic manner of Demi’s death has shaken the whole community.

"Cameron Jones’ actions on April 5 were appalling and his attempts to escape justice ultimately failed.

"Today’s sentence will mean that Jones is behind bars and unable to cause further harm."

After sentencing, Demi's family said: "Today has been another difficult day in the journey of our devastating loss.

"No sentence will ever be enough to bring justice for the death of our beautiful girl Demi.

"Demi was only 25 years old, she had her whole life ahead of her. She was the kindest, most selfless person you could meet. She had the biggest heart, the most beautiful smile and a laugh more infectious than any.

"Demi was her Mam's best friend, Dad's two eyes. Younger sister to Gemma, Ben and Jordan. Older sister to Callie and Keisha but the boss of them all. Her niece and nephews were spoilt rotten and were her world. Nothing was ever too much trouble for her. Our family is broken.

"We would like to thank South Wales Police for their efforts and support throughout. We would especially like to thank our family liaison officer PC Saunders who has supported our family with the upmost respect and compassion at the most difficult time of our lives.

"We love you Dems, forever and always."

Jordan Jones, a senior crown prosecutor in CPS Cymru-Wales, said: "This case highlights the severe consequences of dangerous driving. Cameron Jones’ actions have led to a tragic loss of life, and his attempts to evade responsibility only compounded the grief of Demi Mabbit’s loved ones. Our thoughts remain with Demi’s family and friends."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...