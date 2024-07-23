Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut 13 stores in Wales and another 200 across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

More than 1000 jobs will be lost in the UK.

It was announced on Monday the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.

However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, the only Welsh store included in the deal is in Carmarthen.

Here is a full list of the Welsh stores expected to close over the coming days, as provided by administrators PwC:

– Aberystwyth

– Bridgend

– Caerphilly

– Cardiff – Culverhouse Cross

– Cardiff – Newport Road

- Cwmbran

– Haverfordwest

– Llandudno

– Llanidloes – Hafren Furnishers

– Merthyr Tydfil

– Newport

– Swansea – Llansamlet

– Wrexham

Zelf Hussain, Joint Administrator for PwC, said “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items.

"A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.

“The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies.

"We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible. In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere.

“We know this is an uncertain time for many of those affected and want to thank all the staff for the support they have given the company in these difficult circumstances.”

