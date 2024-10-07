South Wales Police have recovered a rifle from a property in Cardiff where an elderly couple were found dead on Saturday.

Officers are continuing to investigate and remain at the scene in the Trowbridge area of the city.

A dog was also found deceased at the address.

The bodies are believed to be that of a 72-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man but police say formal identification had not yet taken place and that next of kin are being supported.

Emergency services were called to the house in Morfa Crescent, at around 2.50pm on Saturday October 5.

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, from South Wales Police, said: “We understand this incident has shocked and saddened the local community.

“Extensive enquiries are being conducted to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

“We are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations which will confirm the cause of death. Currently, we are not actively seeking anyone else in connections with their deaths.”

The force added its thanks to local community for its patience and understanding while cordons remain in place.

