A critical incident has been declared at a leak-hit hospital after "more serious internal long-term damage" has been identified.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board released a statement on Thursday which said it is "exploring all options" after a survey identified serious damage to the roof of the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, which will require extensive repair.

Rain water has been entering the building through the roof, but authorities now know the scale of the problem to be much bigger than previously thought.

The statement indicated that some of the care being delivered at the Princess of Wales Hospital will be moved to elsewhere within the health board area in order to "provide care in a safe environment".

Those who have planned appointments at the hospital are encouraged to attend unless they are informed otherwise.

The health board said the work is being treated "as a priority" and a plan is currently being established.

The full statement from the health board said: "Following ongoing issues at Princess of Wales Hospital with rain water entering the building through the roof, specialist contractors have conducted a full survey of the condition of the roof of the main building across the site.

"As well as informing some immediate actions, that survey has identified more serious internal long-term damage to the roof of the hospital that will require an extensive programme of replacement and repair.

"We are dealing with this as a critical incident, and are now exploring all options to ensure we can continue to provide care in a safe environment for those patients and staff in our wards and those who will need care in the future.

"The options will need to include the use of the whole health board’s facilities to ensure we have the capacity to meet all our patients’ needs.

"We are treating this work as a priority and will continue to communicate with people directly and through the range of channels available to us."

A critical incident is usually declared when a health board is struggling to cope with unprecedented demand. It can also be used to describe an event which could cause serious harm the health or welfare of the patient.

Paul Mears, chief executive of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: "The safety of our staff and patients on site remains our top priority, and we are taking immediate action to bring the roof, which is more the 40 years old, up to an acceptable and modern standard.

"We fully appreciate how this is both concerning and disruptive for patients and their families, but we are committed to putting these plans in place to ensure our patients continue to be cared for properly and safely.

"This will involve some health board services and care being provided in a different place. We are currently working through these options to ensure that this causes minimal disruption to patients.

"While this is a significant situation, moving patients is not unusual – it regularly takes place to enable patients to receive scans, or receive treatment. Our staff are very used to responding quickly to ensure continuity of patient care during challenging times."

Other large hospitals in the health board area are the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant and Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

