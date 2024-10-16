Cardiff couple died from gunshot wounds to the head

A married couple died of gunshot wounds to the head in their Trowbridge home, an inquest has heard.

The bodies of Christine Jefferies, 72, and her 74-year-old husband Stephen were discovered at a house in Morfa Crescent in the Trowbridge area of Cardiff on the afternoon of 5 October.

South Wales Police said they also recovered the body of a dog and a rifle.

Tributes were left to the couple who died at the beginning of October. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The inquest opened into their deaths at South Wales Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd on Wednesday.

The hearing heard how the bodies of Mr and Mrs Jefferies were discovered by their daughter who let herself into the house after there had been no reply at the door.

Post-mortems recorded their provisional causes of death as both having a gunshot wound to the temple.

Opening Mrs Jefferies’ inquest, he said: “I’m mandated to continue the investigation into the circumstances around Mrs Jefferies’ death and conclude that by way of inquest.

“Whilst those matters are progressing it remains for me to pass on my condolences to Mrs Jefferies’ family.”

Mr Hughes described the situation regarding Mr Jefferies as “similar” and reiterated his condolences to the family.

He adjourned the proceedings, with the next hearings expected to take place in the new year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…