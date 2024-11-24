Body found in search for missing North Wales man

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in North Wales, police have confirmed.

The body was found in the area of Gower Road, Trefiw, during a multi-agency search for 75-year-old Brian Perry who went missing on Saturday, 23 November.

There has been no formal identification of the body at this stage, however, his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, North Wales Police said.

Chief Inspector Simon Kneale of North Wales Police, said: “I would like to thank the efforts of all agencies involved in the searches in very difficult conditions and for the local community who supported the teams in the area.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and they have asked that their privacy is respected.”