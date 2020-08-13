Job cuts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to accelerate until November, according to a survey of more than 500 West Country businesses owners.

Business West, an organisation that supports companies across the region, has revealed more than three quarters of businesses say the health crisis has had a negative impact.

76% Percentage of South West businesses that said the pandemic has had a negative impact.

Future of jobs

When it comes to the future employment prospects, most business owners said they will either need to make difficult decisions or have already been forced to make them.

More than a quarter of respondents have made, or will make, redundancies.

It is not just jobs affected by the crisis, though. According to the results, wages have been severely impacted too.

Almost half of companies questioned have been forced to reduce paid working hours, with more than a third admitting they will be reducing salaries and encouraging employees to take unpaid leave.

It is not all doom and gloom, though. The survey showed 17% of businesses were boosted by the pandemic - allowing them to hire additional staff.

Business recovery

While ITV West Country has spoken to several businesses who fear for their future after the pandemic, almost a quarter questioned in Business West's survey said they expected to recover, although that will take more than a year.

Despite the optimism from some, 15% don't anticipate ever recovering to a pre-pandemic level and some even said they are unlikely to survive.

Home working

Plenty of people have spent the past five months working from home, as offices closed down at the start of lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It does not appear that many will ever go back to the way things were, either.

51% Percentage of businesses that expect home working to stay in the 'new normal'

It seems home working is here to stay for at least some of the region's workforces, as is the use of video calls to conduct meetings and save on travel costs.

Business West's Managing Director Phil Smith said "fresh support" is needed for businesses in the region to allow them to recover in the post-pandemic world.

