A teenager has been taken to the Royal United Hospital in Bath after a stabbing at a house party in Corsham.

A 16-year-old boy had been stabbed at a house party on Valley Road just after 11pm on Saturday night (29 August).

Police say he was seen initially by paramedics and his injuries are not going to be life threatening or life changing.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm to the victim and was taken to Melksham Police station.

Detective Sergeant Sam Hopkins said:

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this assault or may have heard or seen anything suspicious in this area yesterday evening - around this time.

"I appreciate Corsham is a close knit community and any news like this will be disturbing. However, I want to reassure people that those involved did know each other and we have a suspect in custody."

Anyone who believes they can help with Wiltshire Police's investigation is being asked to contact them on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200086894. Or alternatively, people can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.