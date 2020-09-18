There has been an outbreak of coronavirus at a Royal Navy base in South East Cornwall.

HMS Raleigh in Torpoint confirmed that there has been a 'small number' of positive coronavirus cases at its base.

A spokesperson confirmed that, "none of the affected personnel have left HMS Raleigh in the previous week."

A passing out parade planned for Friday 18 September has been cancelled due to the outbreak.

The exact number of cases is not yet confirmed.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said, "We can confirm that a small number of personnel at HMS Raleigh tested positive for Covid-19 and are under medical supervision.

"Personnel identified as having been in contact with those who have tested positive are self-isolating in line with Public Health England guidance.

"Due to the COVID-19 cases and the personnel who have to self-isolate, we have now taken the precaution of cancelling the passing out parade due to take place on Friday 18 September.

"The individuals are being treated in line with PHE guidance. It would be inappropriate to give further detail."